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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightഇന്ന് നാട്ടിലേക്ക്...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 5 May 2026 2:06 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 May 2026 2:06 PM IST

    ഇന്ന് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് തിരിക്കാനിരിക്കെ മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ മരിച്ചു

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    ഇന്ന് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് തിരിക്കാനിരിക്കെ മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ മരിച്ചു
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    ജിദ്ദ: ഇന്ന് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് തിരിക്കാനിരിക്കെ മലപ്പുറം വേങ്ങര സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതംമൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. വേങ്ങര കിളിനക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ഉത്തൻകടവത്ത് മുഹമ്മദ് മുസ്‌തഫ (43) ആണ് ജിദ്ദ ഈസ്​റ്റ്​ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ മരിച്ചത്.

    കഴിഞ്ഞ 16 വർഷമായി പ്രവാസിയാണ്. ഇന്ന് അവധിക്ക്​ നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങാനിരിക്കെ ഹൃദയാഘാതം അനുഭവപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു.

    പരേതനായ മൂസകുട്ടിയുടെയും കദിയമ്മ കുട്ടിയുടെയും മകനാണ്. സുമയ്യയാണ് ഭാര്യ. ഫാത്തിമ മിസ്‌ന, ജസ്സ ഹൈറിൻ എന്നിവർ മക്കളാണ്. നിയമനടപടികൾക്കും മറ്റു സഹായങ്ങൾക്കുമായി ജിദ്ദ കെ.എം.സി.സി വെൽഫെയർ വിങ്ങ് രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.

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    TAGS:ObitpravasisaudinewsMalapuram
    News Summary - A native of Malappuram died in Jeddah while he was about to return home today
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