Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Jun 2023 10:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Jun 2023 10:40 AM GMT

    കണ്ണൂര്‍ സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ജിദ്ദ: കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അഞ്ചരക്കണ്ടി വേങ്ങാട് ദാറുല്‍ ബറക്കയില്‍ ഹുസൈനാണ് ബവാദിയിലെ താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ചത്. ഭാര്യ: ബുഷ്റ ഇരിക്കൂർ.

    മക്കള്‍: സയാന്‍ മിസ്ഹബ്, മുഹമ്മദ് സഹ്‌സിന്‍, ഫാത്തിമ സഹ്‌റ, ഫൈസാനുല്‍ ഫളില്‍. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അബൂബക്കര്‍, അഷ്‌റഫ്, മറിയം ഖദീജ, സുഹ്‌റ, നസീമ.

    News Summary - A native of Kannur passed away in Jeddah
