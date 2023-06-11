കണ്ണൂര്‍ സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 Jun 2023 10:40 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 Jun 2023 10:40 AM GMT
കണ്ണൂര് സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - A native of Kannur passed away in Jeddah
ജിദ്ദ: കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അഞ്ചരക്കണ്ടി വേങ്ങാട് ദാറുല് ബറക്കയില് ഹുസൈനാണ് ബവാദിയിലെ താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ചത്. ഭാര്യ: ബുഷ്റ ഇരിക്കൂർ.
മക്കള്: സയാന് മിസ്ഹബ്, മുഹമ്മദ് സഹ്സിന്, ഫാത്തിമ സഹ്റ, ഫൈസാനുല് ഫളില്. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അബൂബക്കര്, അഷ്റഫ്, മറിയം ഖദീജ, സുഹ്റ, നസീമ.
