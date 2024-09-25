Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 8:44 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 9:12 AM GMT

    മലയാളി നഴ്‌സ്‌ മദീനയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന്​ മരിച്ചു

    Delma Dileep
    റിയാദ്: ഹ​ൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന്​ മലയാളി നഴ്​സ് സൗദിയിൽ​ നിര്യാതയായി. മദീനയിലെ മുവസലാത്ത് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ സ്​റ്റാഫ്‌ നഴ്സായ തൃശൂർ നെല്ലായി വയലൂർ ഇടശ്ശേരി ദിലീപി​െൻറയും ലീന ദിലീപി​െൻറയും മകൾ ഡെൽമ ദിലീപ് (26) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ ശനിയാഴ്​ച ജോലിക്കിടെ ഹൃദയാഘാതമുണ്ടായി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീഴുകയായിരുന്നു.

    ഉടൻ വെൻറിലേറ്ററിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. വൈകാതെ മരിച്ചു. മരണാനന്തര നിയമനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി​ നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ച്​ സംസ്​കരിക്കും. ഡെന്ന ആൻറണിയാണ്​ ഏക സഹോദരി. ഓണത്തിന്​ നാട്ടിൽ പോയ ഡെൽമ ഒരാഴ്​ച മുമ്പാണ്​ അവധികഴിഞ്ഞ്​ തിരിച്ചെത്തിയത്​.

    TAGS:heart attackObituaryMalayali nurseThrissur Native
    News Summary - A Malayali nurse died of a heart attack in Riyadh
