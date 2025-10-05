Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightമുൻ ജിദ്ദ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Oct 2025 3:21 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Oct 2025 3:21 PM IST

    മുൻ ജിദ്ദ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Abu Bakr
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അബൂബക്കർ 

    Listen to this Article

    ജിദ്ദ: ദീർഘകാലം ജിദ്ദയിൽ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. വണ്ടൂർ അയിനിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി പോക്കാവിൽ അബൂബക്കർ (70) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ജിദ്ദയിൽ പ്രവാസിയായി ആദ്യ കാലത്ത് സൗദി കയ്റോ ബാങ്കിലും തുടർന്ന് സൗദി ബിൻ ലാദൻ കമ്പനിയിലും ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ: എ.ടി മാജിത പാണ്ടിക്കാട്, മക്കൾ: അജ്മൽ സാഹിർ (സൗദി ബിൻ ലാദൻ കമ്പനി, ജിദ്ദ), ഡോ. ഫാത്തിമ അമൽ (റിയാദ്), അഹ്ലാം. മരുമക്കൾ: ഡോ. മുഹമ്മദ് ഷറിൻ ചങ്ങനാശ്ശേരി (റിയാദ്), മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാരിക്ക് കല്ലടി മണ്ണാർക്കാട് (ദമ്മാം). ഖബറടക്കം ഇന്ന് വൈകിട്ട് അഞ്ച് മണിക്ക് വീതനശ്ശേരി ജുമാമസ്ജിദിൽ നടക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:pravasiexpatriatewandoorJeddahsaudiarabia
    News Summary - A Malappuram native who was an expatriate in Jeddah has been deported
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X