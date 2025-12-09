റിയാദിലെ മുൻ പൊതുപ്രവർത്തകൻ നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    9 Dec 2025 4:35 PM IST
    9 Dec 2025 4:35 PM IST

    റിയാദിലെ മുൻ പൊതുപ്രവർത്തകൻ നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    തറാല്‍ ഹംസ മൂപ്പന്‍

    റിയാദ്: ദീർഘകാലം റിയാദിൽ പ്രവാസിയും സാമൂഹ്യ പ്രവർത്തകനുമായിരുന്ന കണ്ണൂര്‍ പേരാവൂർ സ്വദേശി തറാല്‍ ഹംസ മൂപ്പന്‍ (59) നിര്യാതനായി. കെ.എം.സി.സിയുടെ പ്രവർത്തകനായി പൊതുരംഗത്ത് സജീവമായ അദ്ദേഹം കണ്ണൂർ ജില്ലാകമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ പ്രധാന​ ഭാരവാഹിയുമായിരുന്നു.

    റിയാദ്​ സെൻട്രൽ കമ്മിറ്റിയിലും ദീർഘകാലം നേതൃനിരയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിച്ചു. സമസ്ത ഇസ്​ലാമിക് സെൻറര്‍ (എസ്​.ഐ.സി) റിയാദ്​ ഘടകത്തിലും സജീവമായിരുന്നു. ജീവകാരുണ്യ പ്രവർത്തനരംഗത്ത് സജീവമായിരുന്ന അദ്ദേഹം ഏതാനും വർഷം മുമ്പാണ്​ പ്രവാസം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച്​ നാട്ടിലേക്ക്​ മടങ്ങിയത്​. ഭാര്യ: റശീദ. മക്കള്‍: അര്‍ഷാദ്, അമീന, സഹറ, റിഹാന്‍.

    TAGS:Riyadhsocial workerDeaths
