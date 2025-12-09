റിയാദിലെ മുൻ പൊതുപ്രവർത്തകൻ നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 9 Dec 2025 4:35 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Dec 2025 4:35 PM IST
റിയാദിലെ മുൻ പൊതുപ്രവർത്തകൻ നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - A former public figure in Riyadh passed away in his hometown
Listen to this Article
റിയാദ്: ദീർഘകാലം റിയാദിൽ പ്രവാസിയും സാമൂഹ്യ പ്രവർത്തകനുമായിരുന്ന കണ്ണൂര് പേരാവൂർ സ്വദേശി തറാല് ഹംസ മൂപ്പന് (59) നിര്യാതനായി. കെ.എം.സി.സിയുടെ പ്രവർത്തകനായി പൊതുരംഗത്ത് സജീവമായ അദ്ദേഹം കണ്ണൂർ ജില്ലാകമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ പ്രധാന ഭാരവാഹിയുമായിരുന്നു.
റിയാദ് സെൻട്രൽ കമ്മിറ്റിയിലും ദീർഘകാലം നേതൃനിരയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിച്ചു. സമസ്ത ഇസ്ലാമിക് സെൻറര് (എസ്.ഐ.സി) റിയാദ് ഘടകത്തിലും സജീവമായിരുന്നു. ജീവകാരുണ്യ പ്രവർത്തനരംഗത്ത് സജീവമായിരുന്ന അദ്ദേഹം ഏതാനും വർഷം മുമ്പാണ് പ്രവാസം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങിയത്. ഭാര്യ: റശീദ. മക്കള്: അര്ഷാദ്, അമീന, സഹറ, റിഹാന്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story