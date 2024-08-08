Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Aug 2024 5:44 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Aug 2024 5:44 PM GMT

    രാജാവും കിരീടാവകാശിയുമില്ലെങ്കിലും മന്ത്രിസഭായോഗം ചേരാം; ഉത്തരവിറക്കി സൽമാൻ രാജാവ്

    ഏറ്റവും മുതിർന്ന കാബിനറ്റം​ഗം അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിക്കും
    Amir Mohammed bin Salman
    റിയാദ്: സൗദി അറേബ്യയിൽ സൽമാൻ രാജാവി​െൻറയും കിരീടാവകാശിയും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുമായ അമീർ മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ സൽമാന്‍റെയും അഭാവത്തിലും മന്ത്രിസഭക്ക്​ ഇനി യോഗം ചേരാം. സൽമാൻ രാജാവ്​ ഇത്​ സംബന്ധിച്ച ഔദ്യോ​ഗിക ഉത്തരവ് പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചു.

    ഇരുവരുടെയും അഭാവത്തിൽ കാബിനറ്റിലെ ഏറ്റവും മുതിർന്ന അം​ഗം യോ​ഗത്തിന് അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിക്കും. കിരീടാവകാശി അമീർ മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ സൽമാന്‍റെ നിർദേശ പ്രകാരമാണ് ഉത്തരവ്

    TAGS:King SalmanAmir Mohammed bin Salman
    News Summary - A cabinet meeting can be held even if there is no king or crown prince; King Salman issued an order
