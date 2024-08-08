രാജാവും കിരീടാവകാശിയുമില്ലെങ്കിലും മന്ത്രിസഭായോഗം ചേരാം; ഉത്തരവിറക്കി സൽമാൻ രാജാവ്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 8 Aug 2024 5:44 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 8 Aug 2024 5:44 PM GMT
രാജാവും കിരീടാവകാശിയുമില്ലെങ്കിലും മന്ത്രിസഭായോഗം ചേരാം; ഉത്തരവിറക്കി സൽമാൻ രാജാവ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - A cabinet meeting can be held even if there is no king or crown prince; King Salman issued an order
റിയാദ്: സൗദി അറേബ്യയിൽ സൽമാൻ രാജാവിെൻറയും കിരീടാവകാശിയും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുമായ അമീർ മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ സൽമാന്റെയും അഭാവത്തിലും മന്ത്രിസഭക്ക് ഇനി യോഗം ചേരാം. സൽമാൻ രാജാവ് ഇത് സംബന്ധിച്ച ഔദ്യോഗിക ഉത്തരവ് പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചു.
ഇരുവരുടെയും അഭാവത്തിൽ കാബിനറ്റിലെ ഏറ്റവും മുതിർന്ന അംഗം യോഗത്തിന് അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിക്കും. കിരീടാവകാശി അമീർ മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ സൽമാന്റെ നിർദേശ പ്രകാരമാണ് ഉത്തരവ്
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story