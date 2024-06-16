Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 16 Jun 2024 1:58 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 16 Jun 2024 1:58 AM GMT
2000ത്തോളം മാധ്യമപ്രവർത്തകർtext_fields
News Summary - 2000 news reporters
മിന: ഈ വർഷത്തെ ഹജ്ജ് റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നതിന് 150 രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽനിന്ന് 2000ത്തോളം മാധ്യമ പ്രവർത്തകർ. ഡിജിറ്റൽ സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യയും നൂതന ഉപകരണങ്ങളിൽ പരിശീലനം നേടിയവരുമാണ് ഇവരിലധികവും. ഹജ്ജ് റിപ്പോർട്ടിങ്ങിനായി വാർത്തമന്ത്രാലയത്തിന് കീഴിൽ ഒരുക്കിയ വിവിധ സംവിധാനങ്ങളെയും സമ്പൂർണ മാധ്യമ അന്തരീക്ഷമൊരുക്കിയതിനെയും മാധ്യമ പ്രതിനിധികൾ പ്രശംസിച്ചു.
