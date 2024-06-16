Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jun 2024 1:58 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jun 2024 1:58 AM GMT

    2000ത്തോ​ളം മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ

    2000ത്തോ​ളം മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ
    മി​ന: ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ഹ​ജ്ജ് റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട്​ ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​ന് 150 രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 2000ത്തോ​ളം മാ​ധ്യ​മ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ. ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക​വി​ദ്യ​യും നൂ​ത​ന ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം നേ​ടി​യ​വ​രു​മാ​ണ്​ ഇ​വ​രി​ല​ധി​ക​വും. ഹ​ജ്ജ്​ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ങ്ങി​നാ​യി വാ​ർ​ത്ത​മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്​ കീ​ഴി​ൽ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ വി​വി​ധ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും സ​മ്പൂ​ർ​ണ മാ​ധ്യ​മ അ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷ​മൊ​രു​ക്കി​യ​തി​നെ​യും മാ​ധ്യ​മ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ പ്ര​ശം​സി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Hajj News
