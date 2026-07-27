പിതാവ് അമീറിന് ആദരവായി 10 ലക്ഷം ഖുർആൻ പ്രതികൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്യും

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Posted Ondate_range 27 July 2026 5:36 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 July 2026 5:36 PM IST
പിതാവ് അമീറിന് ആദരവായി 10 ലക്ഷം ഖുർആൻ പ്രതികൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്യുംtext_fields
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News Summary - 1 million copies of the Quran will be distributed in honor of the Father Amir
ദോഹ: പിതാവ് അമീർ ശൈഖ് ഹമദ് ബിൻ ഖലീഫ ആൽഥാനിയുടെ സ്മരണാർത്ഥം വിപുലമായ ഖുർആൻ വിതരണ പദ്ധതിക്ക് തുടക്കം. ഥാനി ഹ്യുമാനിറ്റേറിയൻ ഫൗണ്ടേഷനും അജ്യാൽ എജുക്കേഷണൽ സെന്ററും സംയുക്തമായാണ് "നൂർ വ വഫ" എന്ന പേരിൽ 10 ലക്ഷം ഖുർആൻ പ്രതികൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്യുന്നത്.
പദ്ധതിയിലൂടെ അറബി, ഇംഗ്ലീഷ്, സ്പാനിഷ് എന്നീ ഭാഷകളിൽ ഖുർആൻ പ്രതികൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്യും. സംരംഭത്തിൽ പങ്കാളികളാകാൻ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നവർ ഥാനി ഫൗണ്ടേഷൻ വെബ്സൈറ്റ് സന്ദർശിക്കുക.
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