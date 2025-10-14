ദോഹയിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 Oct 2025 6:43 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 Oct 2025 6:43 PM IST
ദോഹയിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Young man died in car accident in Doha
ദോഹ: പി.എം.ആർ.സി വൈസ് ചെയർമാൻ വൈശ്യന് കടാങ്കോട്ട മമ്പറം സഫ മൻസിലിൽ വികെ. നാസറിന്റെ മകൻ എ.പി. സഫ്വാൻ നാസർ ഖത്തറിൽ വാഹനപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു. 22 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു.
ദോഹയിൽ ജിറ്റ്കോ പ്രൊഡക്റ്റ്സ് ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. മാതാവ്: എ.പി. സറൂജ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: സിനാൻ എ.പി, മുഹമ്മദ് സിദാൻ എ.പി. മൃതദേഹം നാളെ നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും. തുടർന്ന് കിയത്തൂർ ജുമാമസ്ജിദിൽ ഖബറടക്കം നടത്തും.
