Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Oct 2025 6:43 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Oct 2025 6:43 PM IST

    ദോഹയിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

    ദോഹയിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു
    എ.പി. സഫ്വാൻ നാസർ

    Listen to this Article

    ദോഹ: പി.എം.ആർ.സി വൈസ് ചെയർമാൻ വൈശ്യന്‍ കടാങ്കോട്ട മമ്പറം സഫ മൻസിലിൽ വികെ. നാസറിന്റെ മകൻ എ.പി. സഫ്വാൻ നാസർ ഖത്തറിൽ വാഹനപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു. 22 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു.

    ദോഹയിൽ ജിറ്റ്കോ പ്രൊഡക്റ്റ്സ് ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. മാതാവ്: എ.പി. സറൂജ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: സിനാൻ എ.പി, മുഹമ്മദ് സിദാൻ എ.പി. മൃതദേഹം നാളെ നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും. തുടർന്ന് കിയത്തൂർ ജുമാമസ്ജിദിൽ ഖബറടക്കം നടത്തും.

    TAGS:young man dieddohaCar AccidentSaudi News
    News Summary - Young man died in car accident in Doha
