Madhyamam
    27 Jun 2025 9:47 AM IST
    27 Jun 2025 9:47 AM IST

    എം.​ഇ.​എ​സ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ യോ​ഗ ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു

    എം.​ഇ.​എ​സ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ യോ​ഗ ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു
    എം.​ഇ.​എ​സ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച യോ​ഗ ദി​ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ദോ​ഹ: അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര യോ​ഗ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി എം.​ഇ.​എ​സ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ യോ​ഗ സെ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ കെ.​ജി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച യോ​ഗ സെ​ഷ​നി​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    എം.​ഇ.​എ​സ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ ഡോ. ​ഹ​മീ​ദ കാ​ദ​ർ യോ​ഗ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ഫി​സി​ക്ക​ൽ എ​ജു​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രാ​യ ബി​നോ​യ്, രേ​ഷ്മ എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് യോ​ഗ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്. യോ​ഗ​യു​ടെ ഗു​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും നി​ർ​വ​ഹ​ണ രീ​തി​ക​ളും അ​ക്ബ​ർ അ​ലി വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. സ​ലിം ജെ. ​ന​ദാ​ഫ് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

