Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    5 Jan 2026 10:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    5 Jan 2026 10:52 AM IST

    വി​ന്റ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പ് നീ​ക്കം ചെ​യ്തു

    വി​ന്റ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പ് നീ​ക്കം ചെ​യ്തു
    അം​ഗീ​കൃ​ത ച​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​ലി​ക്കാ​തെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ച ക്യാ​മ്പ് പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ വ്യ​തി​യാ​ന

    മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പൊ​ളി​ച്ചു​നീ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ​ദോ​ഹ: ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ പെ​ർ​മി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കാ​തെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ച ഒ​രു വി​ന്റ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പ് പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ വ്യ​തി​യാ​ന മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം നീ​ക്കം ചെ​യ്തു. അം​ഗീ​കൃ​ത ക്യാ​മ്പി​ങ് ച​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ ലം​ഘി​ച്ച​താ​യി ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി.

    ജ​നു​വ​രി​യി​ൽ, ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​തും അം​ഗീ​കൃ​ത ക്യാ​മ്പി​ങ് വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​ക​ൾ പാ​ലി​ക്കാ​ത്ത​തു​മാ​യ എ​ല്ലാ ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ളും നീ​ക്കം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം ക​ർ​ശ​ന​മാ​യ ഫീ​ൽ​ഡ് പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തും.

    X