Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightവെ​ൽ​കെ​യ​ർ ഗ്രൂ​പ്...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 20 April 2025 9:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 April 2025 9:46 AM IST

    വെ​ൽ​കെ​യ​ർ ഗ്രൂ​പ് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് 25ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വെ​ൽ​കെ​യ​ർ ഗ്രൂ​പ് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് 25ന്
    cancel

    ​ദോ​ഹ: വെ​ൽ​കെ​യ​ർ ഗ്രൂ​പ് ഒ​മ്പ​താ​മ​ത് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 25ന്. ​രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ട് മു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച ഒ​രു മ​ണി​വ​രെ ദോ​ഹ ​ട്രാ​ൻ​സ് വേ​ൾ​ഡ് ട​വ​ർ ഒ​ന്നി​ലെ വെ​ൽ​കെ​യ​ർ ഗ്രൂ​പ് കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ് ഓ​ഫി​സി​ലാ​ണ് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Blood Donation CampQatar
    News Summary - welfare group blood donation camp
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X