Madhyamam
    Posted On
    28 April 2024 6:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    28 April 2024 6:06 AM GMT

    ‘വെ​ന​സ്ഡേ ഫി​യ​സ്റ്റ’​ ഐ.​സി.​സി ഫെ​സ്റ്റ്

    ICC Wednesday fest dance performance
    ഐ.​സി.​സി വെ​ന​സ്ഡേ ​ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച നൃ​ത്തം

    ദോ​ഹ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ​എ​ല്ലാ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച​ക​ളി​ലും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ലാ​സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക വി​രു​ന്നി​ൽ സം​ഗീ​ത പ​രി​പാ​ടി അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച് പ്ര​മു​ഖ ഗാ​യ​ക​ൻ ശ്രേ​യ​സ് പ​ഥാ​ർ. ഐ.​സി.​സി അ​ശോ​ക ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ‘വെ​ന​സ്ഡേ ഫി​യ​സ്റ്റ’​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു തെ​ലു​ഗു ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി​ക​ൾ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ വി​രു​ന്നി​ൽ ​ശ്രേ​യ​സ് പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. വി​വി​ധ തെ​ലു​ഗു പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​ക​ൾ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. സ്കൂ​ൾ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടേ​ത് ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ വി​വി​ധ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി. ​ഐ.​സി.​സി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളും വി​വി​ധ പ്ര​വാ​സി ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി​ക​ളും പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:QatarIndian cultural centerICC Fest
