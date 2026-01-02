Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 Jan 2026 11:50 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 Jan 2026 11:50 AM IST
വി.എസ്.എഫ് ഖത്തർ ഒരുമ 2026 ഇന്ന്text_fields
News Summary - VSF Qatar One 2026 Today
ദോഹ: വി.എസ്.എഫ് (വാഴയൂർ സർവിസ് ഫോറം) ഖത്തർ ചാപ്റ്റർ പുതുവത്സര കണക്റ്റിംഗ് മീറ്റപ്പ് ഒരുമ 2026 വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 12.30 ന് ദോഹ മുംതാസ പാർക്കിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന. പഞ്ചായത്തിലെ പ്രവാസികളായ മുഴുവൻ ആളുകളെയും സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു കൊണ്ട് നടത്തുന്ന മീറ്റിൽ 2026-27 വർഷങ്ങളിലേക്കുള്ള പുതിയ കമ്മറ്റി തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പും കലാപരിപാടികളും നടക്കും.
വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: 5511 9202, 3019 8702.
