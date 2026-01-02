Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightവി.​എ​സ്.​എ​ഫ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Jan 2026 11:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Jan 2026 11:50 AM IST

    വി.​എ​സ്.​എ​ഫ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഒ​രു​മ 2026 ഇ​ന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വി.​എ​സ്.​എ​ഫ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഒ​രു​മ 2026 ഇ​ന്ന്
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ദോ​ഹ: വി.​എ​സ്.​എ​ഫ് (വാ​ഴ​യൂ​ർ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ഫോ​റം) ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര ക​ണ​ക്റ്റിം​ഗ് മീ​റ്റ​പ്പ് ഒ​രു​മ 2026 വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 12.30 ന് ​ദോ​ഹ മും​താ​സ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന. പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളാ​യ മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ ആ​ളു​ക​ളെ​യും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു കൊ​ണ്ട് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന മീ​റ്റി​ൽ 2026-27 വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പു​തി​യ ക​മ്മ​റ്റി തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പും ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ന​ട​ക്കും.

    വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്: 5511 9202, 3019 8702.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsqatar​gulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - VSF Qatar One 2026 Today
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X