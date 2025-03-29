Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 29 March 2025 9:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 March 2025 9:51 AM IST

    വി​ല്ല്യാ​പ്പ​ള്ളി ടൗ​ൺ മ​ഹ​ല്ല് സം​ഗ​മം

    വി​ല്ല്യാ​പ്പ​ള്ളി ടൗ​ൺ മ​ഹ​ല്ല് സം​ഗ​മം
    വി​ല്ല്യാ​പ്പ​ള്ളി ടൗ​ൺ മ​ഹ​ല്ല് വ​ണ്ണാ​ന്റ​വി​ട കു​ഞ്ഞ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ഹാ​ജി​യെ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​ർ വി​ല്ല്യാ​പ്പ​ള്ളി ടൗ​ൺ മ​ഹ​ല്ല് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച കു​ടും​ബ നോ​മ്പ്തു​റ​യി​ൽ നൂ​റു​ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് പേ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് തി​രു​വോ​ത്ത് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    നാ​സ​ർ നീ​ലി​മ ഉ​ദ്‌​ഘാ​ട​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. വി.​പി.​എം മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് സ​ഖാ​ഫി പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഖാ​ദ​ർ റ​ഹ്‍മാ​നി റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി.ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ ബി​സി​ന​സ് പ്ര​മു​ഖ​ൻ വ​ണ്ണാ​ന്റ​വി​ട കു​ഞ്ഞ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ഹാ​ജി​യെ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം പി.​വി.​എ നാ​സ​ർ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:gatheringQatar
