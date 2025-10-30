Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Oct 2025 12:03 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Oct 2025 12:03 PM IST

    സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​ധി​ക്ഷേ​പ വി​ഡി​യോ; പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​ധി​ക്ഷേ​പ വി​ഡി​യോ; പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​ധി​ക്ഷേ​പ വി​ഡി​യോ പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​നു കീ​ഴി​ലെ പ്രി​വ​ന്റി​വ് സെ​ക്യൂ​രി​റ്റി ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. അ​ധി​ക്ഷേ​പ വി​ഡി​യോ വൈ​റ​ലാ​യ​തി​നു പി​ന്നാ​ലെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​രു​ടെ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ൽ. ഇ​ത്ത​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ഒ​രു​ത​ര​ത്തി​ലും അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​നാ​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:Qatar NewsSocial Mediaarrestedgulf news malayalam
