Posted Ondate_range 30 Oct 2025 12:03 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Oct 2025 12:03 PM IST
സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ അധിക്ഷേപ വിഡിയോ; പ്രതികൾ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Video of the attack goes viral on social media; protesters arrested
ദോഹ: ഖത്തറിലെ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ അധിക്ഷേപ വിഡിയോ പങ്കുവെച്ച സംഭവത്തിൽ പ്രതികളെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയത്തിനു കീഴിലെ പ്രിവന്റിവ് സെക്യൂരിറ്റി ഡിപ്പാർട്മെന്റാണ് ഇവരെ പിടികൂടിയത്. അധിക്ഷേപ വിഡിയോ വൈറലായതിനു പിന്നാലെയായിരുന്നു അധികൃതരുടെ ഇടപെടൽ. ഇത്തരത്തിലുള്ള നടപടികൾ ഒരുതരത്തിലും അംഗീകരിക്കാനാവില്ലെന്ന് ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
