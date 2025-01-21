Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Jan 2025 12:39 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Jan 2025 12:39 PM IST

    വ​ട്ടേ​ക്കാ​ട് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം

    Vattekkad assosiation
    വ​ട്ടേ​ക്കാ​ട് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​ർ വ​ട്ടേ​ക്കാ​ട് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം ദോ​ഹ​യി​ലു​ള്ള ആ​രോ​മ ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ അ​ക്ബ​റ​ലി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ആ​ർ​വി താ​ഹി​ർ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും അ​ഡ്വ. സ​ബീ​ന അ​ക്ബ​ർ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    പു​തു​താ​യി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ഉ​പ​ദേ​ശ​ക സ​മി​തി അം​ഗം അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്‌ ത​യ്യാ​വാ​യി​ൽ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. സി​ദ്ധീ​ഖ് ചെ​റു​വ​ല്ലൂ​ർ, നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് ത​യ്യാ​വാ​യി​ൽ, ന​ദീം ഇ​ക്ബാ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. നൂ​റോ​ളം പേ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Qatar NewsFamily reunionVattekkad assosiation
