    date_range 10 July 2025 9:58 AM IST
    date_range 10 July 2025 9:58 AM IST

    വൈക്കം മുഹമ്മദ് ബഷീർ അനുസ്മരണം

    basheer memorial programme
    വൈക്കം മുഹമ്മദ് ബഷീർ അനുസ്മരണപരിപാടിയിൽനിന്ന്

    ദോഹ: മലയാള സാഹിത്യ ലോകത്തെ സുൽത്താൻ വൈക്കം മുഹമ്മദ് ബഷീർ ചരമദിനത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് സെന്റർ ഫോർ ഇന്ത്യൻ കമ്മ്യൂണിറ്റി (സി.ഐ.സി) റയ്യാൻ സോൺ അനുസ്മരണം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. ബഷീർ ഓർമകളിലൂടെ എന്ന തലക്കെട്ടിൽ നടന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽ തനിമ റയ്യാൻ സോൺ ഡയറക്ടർ മുഹമ്മദ് റഫീഖ് തങ്ങൾ അനുസ്മരണ പ്രഭാഷണം നടത്തി. സുധീർ ടി.കെ., സുഹൈൽ എ, സുബുൽ അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ്, സുഹൈൽ മുഹമ്മദ് എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. റയ്യാൻ സോണൽ സെക്രട്ടറി അബ്ദുൽ ജലീൽ എം.എം. സ്വാഗതം പറഞ്ഞു.

