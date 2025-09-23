Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    23 Sept 2025 9:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    23 Sept 2025 9:28 AM IST

    അ​ണ്ട​ർ 14 പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്

    അ​ണ്ട​ർ 14 പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്
    ​ദോ​ഹ: സി.​ബി.​എ​സ്.​ഇ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ക്ല​സ്റ്റ​ർ അ​ണ്ട​ർ 14 പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ് ശാ​ന്തി​നി​കേ​ത​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ സ​മാ​പി​ച്ചു. ​

    ആ​വേ​ശ​ക​ര​മാ​യ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ൽ രാ​ജ​ഗി​രി പ​ബ്ലി​ക് സ്കൂ​ൾ ​ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്മാ​രാ​യി. ​മൂ​ന്നു ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി ന​ട​ന്ന ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ൽ 10 സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​യി ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 200ഓ​ളം വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി​ക​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഡി.​പി.​എ​സ് മോ​ഡേ​ൺ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ ആ​ണ് ​ഫ​സ്റ്റ് റ​ണ്ണേ​ഴ്സ് അ​പ്പ്. സ​മാ​പ​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് റ​ഷീ​ദ് അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്, പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ റ​ഫീ​ഖ് റ​ഹീം എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    football, football championship, Qatar News, Sports News
    News Summary - Under-14 Girls' Football Championship
