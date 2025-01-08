Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 8 Jan 2025 8:56 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 Jan 2025 8:56 AM IST
പഠനമികവുള്ള വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് ഉംറയൊരുക്കി ഔഖാഫ്text_fields
News Summary - Umrah and Auqaf for academic students
ദോഹ: പഠനമികവിന് സ്കോളർഷിപ് നേടിയ വിദ്യാർഥികളിൽനിന്നും മികച്ച പ്രകടനം കാഴ്ചവെച്ചവർക്കായി ഉംറ തീർഥാടന സൗകര്യമൊരുക്കി ഖത്തർ ഔഖാഫ് ഇസ്ലാമികകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം. 17 രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽനിന്നുള്ള 43 വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്കാണ് മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന് കീഴിലെ മതപ്രബോധന, മാർഗനിർദേശ വകുപ്പ് ഉംറ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചത്.സ്കോളർഷിപ് വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് ഉംറ ചെയ്യാനുള്ള അവസരം നൽകുകയെന്നതാണ് ഈ സംരംഭത്തിലൂടെ ലക്ഷ്യമിടുന്നതെന്ന് വകുപ്പ് മേധാവി മലല്ലാ അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ അൽ ജബിർ പറഞ്ഞു.
