Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightപ​ഠ​ന​മി​ക​വു​ള്ള...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Jan 2025 8:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Jan 2025 8:56 AM IST

    പ​ഠ​ന​മി​ക​വു​ള്ള വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഉം​റ​യൊ​രു​ക്കി ഔ​ഖാ​ഫ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    ദോ​ഹ: പ​ഠ​ന​മി​ക​വി​ന് സ്കോ​ള​ർ​ഷി​പ് നേ​ടി​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും മി​ക​ച്ച പ്ര​ക​ട​നം കാ​ഴ്ച​വെ​ച്ച​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​യി ഉം​റ തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ന സൗ​ക​ര്യ​മൊ​രു​ക്കി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഔ​ഖാ​ഫ് ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം. 17 രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള 43 വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലെ മ​ത​പ്ര​ബോ​ധ​ന, മാ​ർ​ഗ​നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ വ​കു​പ്പ് ഉം​റ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്.സ്‌​കോ​ള​ർ​ഷി​പ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഉം​റ ചെ​യ്യാ​നു​ള്ള അ​വ​സ​രം ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യെ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ഈ ​സം​രം​ഭ​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ടു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് വ​കു​പ്പ് മേ​ധാ​വി മ​ല​ല്ലാ അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ അ​ൽ ജ​ബി​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Qatar News
    News Summary - Umrah and Auqaf for academic students
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X