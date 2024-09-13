Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 Sep 2024 7:20 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 Sep 2024 7:20 AM GMT
ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിക്ക് രണ്ടു ദിവസം അവധിtext_fields
News Summary - Two days holiday for Indian Embassy
ദോഹ: നബിദിനവും ഓണവും പ്രമാണിച്ച് ഖത്തറിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിക്ക് ഞായർ, തിങ്കൾ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ അവധി. സെപ്തംബർ 15, 16 തീയതികളിലാണ് പൊതു അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്. ഈ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ കോൺസുലാർ, അറ്റസ്റ്റേഷൻ ഉൾപ്പെടെ എംബസി സേവനങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമായിരിക്കില്ല. അവധി കഴിഞ്ഞ് ചൊവ്വാഴ്ചയായിരിക്കും പ്രവൃത്തി ദിവസം.
