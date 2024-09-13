Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Sep 2024 7:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Sep 2024 7:20 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​ക്ക് ര​ണ്ടു ദി​വ​സം അ​വ​ധി

    Indian Embassy Qatar
    ദോ​ഹ: ന​ബി​ദി​ന​വും ഓ​ണ​വും പ്ര​മാ​ണി​ച്ച് ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​ക്ക് ഞാ​യ​ർ, തി​ങ്ക​ൾ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​വ​ധി. സെ​പ്തം​ബ​ർ 15, 16 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ് പൊ​തു അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്. ഈ ​ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ, അ​റ്റ​സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ എം​ബ​സി സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കി​ല്ല. അ​വ​ധി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി ദി​വ​സം.

    TAGS:HolidayIndian EmbassyQatar News
    News Summary - Two days holiday for Indian Embassy
