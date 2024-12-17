Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightര​ണ്ടു ദി​നം ബാ​ങ്ക്...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Dec 2024 9:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Dec 2024 9:07 AM IST

    ര​ണ്ടു ദി​നം ബാ​ങ്ക് അ​വ​ധി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ര​ണ്ടു ദി​നം ബാ​ങ്ക് അ​വ​ധി
    cancel

    ദോ​ഹ: ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ ബാ​ങ്കു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ര​ണ്ടു ദി​നം അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബാ​ങ്ക്. ബു​ധ​ൻ, വ്യാ​ഴം ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ബാ​ങ്കു​ക​ൾ​ക്കും, ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും അ​വ​ധി ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്.വാ​രാ​ന്ത്യ അ​വ​ധി കൂ​ടി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 22നാ​ണ് പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി ദി​നം പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:National dayBank holidayQatar News
    News Summary - Two days bank holiday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X