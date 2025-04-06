Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightടോ​ബി ബെ​യ്‍ലി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 6 April 2025 12:02 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 April 2025 12:02 PM IST

    ടോ​ബി ബെ​യ്‍ലി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് കോ​ച്ച്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ടോ​ബി ബെ​യ്‍ലി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് കോ​ച്ച്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ടോ​ബി ബെ​യ്‍ലി

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ദേ​ശീ​യ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടീം ​ഹെ​ഡ് കോ​ച്ചാ​യി മു​ൻ ഇം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷ് ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ​ർ ടോ​ബി ബൈ​യ്‍ലി​യെ നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു. ഇം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷ് കൗ​ണ്ടി ക്ല​ബാ​യ നോ​ർ​ത്ഹാം​പ്ട​ൻ ഷെ​യ​ർ താ​ര​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു വി​ക്ക​റ്റ് കീ​പ്പ​ർ​കൂ​ട​യാ​യി ടോ​ബി.

    1996 മു​ത​ൽ 2004 വ​രെ പ്ര​ഫ​ഷ​ണ​ൽ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റി​ൽ സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ശേ​ഷം പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന​ത്തി​ലും സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യി. അ​ർ​ജ​ർ​ന്റീ​ന, സ്കോ​ട്‍ല​ൻ​ഡ്, വെ​യി​ൽ​സ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ടീ​മു​ക​ളു​ടെ പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ക​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ബാ​റ്റി​ങ്, ഫീ​ൽ​ഡി​ങ് മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ മി​ക​ച്ച പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ക​ൻ എ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ൽ ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​നാ​ണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:cricket coachQatar
    News Summary - Toby Bailey has been appointed as Qatar Cricket coach
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X