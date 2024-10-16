Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightതു​മ്പ​മ​ൺ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 6:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 6:31 AM GMT

    തു​മ്പ​മ​ൺ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Thumpaman Forum Qatar,
    cancel
    camera_alt

    തു​മ്പ​മ​ൺ ഫോ​റം ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഓ​ണ​മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ

    പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ 

    ദോ​ഹ: തു​മ്പ​മ​ൺ ഫോ​റം ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഓ​ണ​മ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. ജോ​ൺ ഡാ​നി​യേ​ൽ, പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​ല​ക്സ് മാ​ത്യു, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സി​ബി ടോം, ​വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സ​ജി ബെ​ൻ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ അ​ല​ൻ മാ​ത്യു തോ​മ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ര​ഞ്ജി, ജോ​മോ​ൻ, റോ​ബി​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ഏ​കോ​പ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ.​ജെ. സൂ​ര​ജ് മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Qatar NewsOnam 2024Thumpaman Forum Qatar
    News Summary - Thumpaman Onam
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick