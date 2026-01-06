Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    date_range 6 Jan 2026 8:51 AM IST
    തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ മരിച്ചു

    തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ മരിച്ചു
    ദോ​ഹ : തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ യു​വാ​വ് ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ത​ളി​ക്കു​ളം ത​ളി​ക്കു​ള​ങ്ങ​ര ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന് വ​ട​ക്ക് അ​യ്യം​കു​ള​ത്ത് താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ല്ലി​പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ റ​ഹ്മ​ത്ത​ലി​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​മീ​ൻ (ചി​ന്നു-24) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം താ​മ​സി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്. മാ​താ​വ്: ഷാ​ന. സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി​മാ​ർ: ത​സ്‌​ലീം റ​ഹ്മ​ത്ത്, ഹ​യ ഫാ​ത്തി​മ. ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കം പി​ന്നീ​ട്.

