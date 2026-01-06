തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
6 Jan 2026 8:51 AM IST
6 Jan 2026 8:51 AM IST
തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Thrissur native dies in Qatar
ദോഹ : തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. തൃശൂർ തളിക്കുളം തളിക്കുളങ്ങര ക്ഷേത്രത്തിന് വടക്ക് അയ്യംകുളത്ത് താമസിക്കുന്ന കല്ലിപറമ്പിൽ റഹ്മത്തലിയുടെ മകൻ മുഹമ്മദ് അമീൻ (ചിന്നു-24) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ഖത്തറിൽ കുടുംബത്തോടൊപ്പം താമസിച്ചുവരുകയാണ്. മാതാവ്: ഷാന. സഹോദരിമാർ: തസ്ലീം റഹ്മത്ത്, ഹയ ഫാത്തിമ. ഖബറടക്കം പിന്നീട്.
