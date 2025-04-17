തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 17 April 2025 1:53 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 April 2025 1:53 PM IST
തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - thrissur native died in qatar
ദോഹ: തൃശൂർ വടക്കേകാട് കല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശി കിഴിവീട്ടിൽ റിജേഷ് (44) ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി . സ്വകര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു .കിഴിവീട്ടിൽ കുമാരന്റെയും ശാരദയുടെയും മകനാണ്.
ഭാര്യ അനു റിജേഷ് . മകൾ അർച്ചന
മൃതദേഹം നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട് പോകുമെന്ന് കെ എം സി സി ഖത്തർ അൽ ഇഹ്സാൻ മയ്യത് പരിപാലന കമ്മിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു .
