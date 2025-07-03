Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    3 July 2025 9:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 July 2025 9:47 AM IST

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ മ​ര​ിച്ചു

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ മ​ര​ിച്ചു
    ശ്രീ​നാ​ഥ്

    ദോ​ഹ: തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം വ​ർ​ക്ക​ല​ക്ക​ടു​ത്ത് ഇ​ട​വ പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ വെ​ങ്കു​ളം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി വൃ​ന്ദാ​വ​നം ഹൗ​സി​ൽ ശ്രീ​നാ​ഥ് (59) ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് മ​ര​ിച്ചു.

    പി​താ​വ്: അ​പ്പു​കു​ട്ട​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ. മാ​താ​വ്: രാ​ധാ​ദേ​വി. ഭാ​ര്യ: രേ​ണു ശ്രീ​നാ​ഥ്‌. ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക്‌ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ അ​ൽ ഇ​ഹ്‌​സാ​ൻ മ​യ്യി​ത്ത് പ​രി​പാ​ല​ന ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

