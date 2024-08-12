Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 12 Aug 2024 4:32 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 12 Aug 2024 4:32 AM GMT
ബീച്ച് വോളിയിൽ മെഡലില്ലtext_fields
News Summary - There is no medal in beach volley
ദോഹ: പാരിസ് ഒളിമ്പിക്സിൽ മിന്നും പ്രകടനവുമായി കുതിച്ച ഖത്തറിന്റെ ബീച്ച് വോളി ടീമിന് വെങ്കല പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ തോൽവി. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം നടന്ന മത്സരത്തിൽ നോർവേ സഖ്യത്തിന് മുന്നിൽ 21-13, 21-16 സ്കോറിനായിരുന്നു ഖത്തറിന്റെ ഷെരിഫ് യൂനുസ്, അഹ്മദ് തിജാൻ സഖ്യം കീഴടങ്ങിയത്. ഒളിമ്പിക്സിൽ സഖ്യം വെങ്കലം നേടിയിരുന്നു.
