Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Aug 2024 4:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Aug 2024 4:32 AM GMT

    ബീ​ച്ച് വോ​ളി​യി​ൽ മെ​ഡ​ലി​ല്ല

    ഷെ​രീ​ഫ് യൂ​നു​സും അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് തി​ജാ​നും
    ഷെ​രീ​ഫ് യൂ​നു​സും അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് തി​ജാ​നും

    ദോ​ഹ: ​പാ​രി​സ് ഒ​ളി​മ്പി​ക്സി​ൽ മി​ന്നും പ്ര​ക​ട​ന​വു​മാ​യി കു​തി​ച്ച ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ന്റെ ബീ​ച്ച് വോ​ളി ടീ​മി​ന് വെ​ങ്ക​ല പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ തോ​ൽ​വി. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ന​ട​ന്ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ നോ​ർ​വേ സ​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ന് മു​ന്നി​ൽ 21-13, 21-16 സ്കോ​റി​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ന്റെ ഷെ​രി​ഫ് യൂ​നു​സ്, അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് തി​ജാ​ൻ സ​ഖ്യം കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്. ഒ​ളി​മ്പി​ക്സി​ൽ സ​ഖ്യം വെ​ങ്ക​ലം നേ​ടി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Beach VolleyQatar NewsParis Olympics 2024
    News Summary - There is no medal in beach volley
