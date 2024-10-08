Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഇ​ന്ന് മ​ഴ​ക്ക്...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Oct 2024 3:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Oct 2024 3:16 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ന് മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വി​ഭാ​ഗം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    rain alert
    cancel

    ദോ​ഹ: ക​ന​ത്ത ചൂ​ട് മാ​റി ത​ണു​പ്പ് കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ​യെ വ​ര​വേ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ൻ ഒ​രു​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ വ​രും ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ മ​ഴ​യെ​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പു​മാ​യി കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വി​ഭാ​ഗം. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ചി​ല ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ മ​ഴ പെ​യ്യാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച തു​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന മ​ഴ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച​യും പ​ല​യി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ല​ഭി​ച്ചേ​ക്കാം.ഇ​​തോ​ടെ അ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷ താ​പ​നി​ല 20-27 ഡി​ഗ്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​രെ കു​റ​യു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യും ഖ​ത്ത​ർ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:WeatherRain AlertQatar News
    News Summary - The weather department says there is a chance of rain on tuesday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick