    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Feb 2024 6:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Feb 2024 6:34 AM GMT

    ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ന്റെ ആ​ദ​ര​വാ​യി വാ​ൾ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ചു

    gifting sword to kuwait ameer
    ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ന്റെ പ​ര​മോ​ന്ന​ത ബ​ഹു​മ​തി​യാ​യ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​സ്ഥാ​പ​ക​ന്റെ പേ​രി​ലു​ള്ള വാ​ൾ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​മീ​റി​ന് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ അ​മീ​ർ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ദോ​ഹ: ​ഖ​ത്ത​ർ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ക്കു​ന്ന കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് മി​ശ്അ​ൽ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ ജാ​ബി​ർ അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹി​ന് രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ദ​ര​വാ​യി രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​സ്ഥാ​പ​ക​ൻ ശൈ​ഖ് ജാ​സിം ബി​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ ഥാ​നി​യു​ടെ വാ​ൾ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ച് അ​മീ​ർ. ഇ​രു​രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ത​മ്മി​ലെ ഊ​ഷ്മ​ള​മാ​യ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര ബ​ന്ധ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും ആ​ദ​ര​വാ​യാ​ണ് ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ന്റെ പ​ര​മോ​ന്ന​ത ബ​ഹു​മ​തി​യാ​യ ശൈ​ഖ് ജാ​സിം വാ​ൾ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​മീ​റി​ന് സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ച​ത്. സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​മീ​ർ, രാ​ജാ​വ്, പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ വ്യ​ക്തി​ത്വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​മീ​ർ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ഈ ​പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം.
    TAGS:Qatar NewsGifted swordHonor of Qatar
    News Summary - The sword was Gifted in honor of Qatar
