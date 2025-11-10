Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Nov 2025 11:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Nov 2025 11:17 AM IST

    റോ​ഡ് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    റോ​ഡ് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും
    ദോ​ഹ: അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​സെ​ക്ഷ​നി​ൽ നാ​ല് ദി​ശ​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കും താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച 12 മു​ത​ൽ പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​രെ​യാ​കും.വാ​ഹ​ന യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ വേ​ഗ​ത പ​രി​ധി പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​യ മ​റ്റു പാ​ത​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    News Summary - The road will be temporarily closed
