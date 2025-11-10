Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 Nov 2025 11:17 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Nov 2025 11:17 AM IST
റോഡ് താൽക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചിടുംtext_fields
News Summary - The road will be temporarily closed
ദോഹ: അറ്റകുറ്റപ്രവൃത്തികളുടെ ഭാഗമായി സെൻട്രൽ മാർക്കറ്റ് ഇന്റർസെക്ഷനിൽ നാല് ദിശകളിലേക്കും താൽക്കാലികമായി റോഡ് അടച്ചിടുമെന്ന് പൊതുമരാമത്ത് വിഭാഗമായ അഷ്ഗാൽ അറിയിച്ചു. ബുധനാഴ്ച പുലർച്ച 12 മുതൽ പുലർച്ച അഞ്ചുവരെയാകും.വാഹന യാത്രക്കാർ വേഗത പരിധി പാലിക്കണമെന്നും ലഭ്യമായ മറ്റു പാതകൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കണമെന്നും അഷ്ഗാൽ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.
