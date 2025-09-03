Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Qatar
    date_range 3 Sept 2025 10:03 AM IST
    റോ​ഡ് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    ദോ​ഹ: അ​ൽ ഖ​റൈ​തി​യ​ത് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​ചേ​ഞ്ചി​ൽ അ​ൽ അ​ബ്ബി​ലേ​ക്കും അ​ൽ ഖ​റൈ​തി​യ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കും പോ​കു​ന്ന എ​ക്സി​റ്റ് റോ​ഡ് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യാ​യ അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച അ​ർ​ധ​രാ​ത്രി 12 മ​ണി മു​ത​ൽ പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ അ​ഞ്ചു​മ​ണി വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക. റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ന്ന സ​മ​യ​ത്ത് അ​ൽ അ​ബ്ബ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ലേ​ക്കും അ​ൽ റു​ഫ സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ലേ​ക്കും പോ​കു​ന്ന വാ​ഹ​ന യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ മ​റ്റു റോ​ഡു​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:road clossedQatar Newsgulf news malayalam
