Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Sept 2025 11:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Sept 2025 11:59 AM IST

    റോ​ഡ് ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    റോ​ഡ് ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും
    ദോ​ഹ: അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി അ​ൽ വ​ക്റ റോ​ഡ് ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും. ദോ​ഹ​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് അ​ൽ വ​ക്റ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പാ​ത​യി​ൽ റാ​സ് ബു ​ഫോ​ണ്ടാ​സ് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​ചേ​ഞ്ചി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മാ​റി​യു​ള്ള ഭാ​ഗ​ത്താ​ണ് സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 20 ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ ഫാ​സ്റ്റ് ലെ​യ്ൻ ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക​യെ​ന്ന് പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ച​ത്. 40 ദി​വ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്കാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക. യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ മ​റ്റു റോ​ഡു​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Qatar NewsRoad closedgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - The road will be partially closed
