Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Nov 2025 6:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Nov 2025 6:55 AM IST

    റോഡ് അടച്ചിടും

    റോഡ് അടച്ചിടും
    Listen to this Article

    ദോ​ഹ: മി​സ​ഈ​ദ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഹ​മ​ദ് പോ​ർ​ട്ട് റോ​ഡി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ന്ന ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഹൗ​ൾ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​ചേ​ഞ്ച് എ​ക്സി​റ്റ് റോ​ഡ് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച 12 മു​ത​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക. വാ​ഹ​ന യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ വേ​ഗ​ത പ​രി​ധി പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ല​ക്ഷ്യ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ എ​ത്താ​ൻ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​യ മ​റ്റു പാ​ത​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:trafficClosedroadrenovate
    News Summary - The road will be closed
