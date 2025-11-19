Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    റോഡ് അടച്ചിടും
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Nov 2025 7:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Nov 2025 7:59 AM IST

    റോഡ് അടച്ചിടും

    റോഡ് അടച്ചിടും
    Listen to this Article

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ലീ​ഫ അ​ൽ അ​തി​യ്യ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​ചേ​ഞ്ചി​ൽ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ അ​ശ്ഗാ​ൽ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച ര‍ണ്ടു മു​ത​ൽ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച അ​ഞ്ച് വ​രെ റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും.

    വാ​ഹ​ന യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ വേ​ഗം നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​യ മ​റ്റു പാ​ത​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ശ്ഗാ​ൽ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    TAGS:roadQatar
    News Summary - The road will be closed
