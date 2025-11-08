Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    8 Nov 2025 10:41 AM IST
    Updated On
    8 Nov 2025 10:41 AM IST

    റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും
    ദോ​ഹ: അ​ൽ വ​ക്റ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വ​രു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കും മി​സൈ​മീ​ർ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​ചേ​ഞ്ചി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കും മി​സ​ഈ​ദ് റോ​ഡ് ഇ ​റി​ങ് എ​ക്സി​റ്റ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ അ​ശ്ഗാ​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച ര​ണ്ടു മു​ത​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ടു വ​രെ​യും ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച 12 മു​ത​ൽ പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച അ​ഞ്ചു വ​രെ​യു​മാ​ണ് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക. വാ​ഹ​ന യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ വേ​ഗ​പ​രി​ധി പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​യ മ​റ്റു പാ​ത​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ശ്ഗാ​ൽ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    TAGS:Qatar NewsRoad closinggulf news malayalam
