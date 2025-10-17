Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightറോ​ഡ്...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Oct 2025 6:26 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Oct 2025 6:26 AM IST

    റോ​ഡ് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    റോ​ഡ് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചു
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ദോ​ഹ: അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി അ​ൽ കോ​ർ​ണി​ഷ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ൽ റോ​ഡ് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ തി​യ​റ്റ​ർ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​ചേ​ഞ്ച് മു​ത​ൽ ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഹ​മ​ദ് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​ചേ​ഞ്ച് വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഇ​രു ദി​ശ​ക​ളി​ലു​മു​ള്ള റോ​ഡ് ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 19 ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച അ​ഞ്ചു മ​ണി​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക.

    വാ​ഹ​ന യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ വേ​ഗ​പ​രി​ധി പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സൂ​ചി​പ്പി​ച്ച പോ​ലെ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ എ​ത്താ​ൻ മ​റ്റു പാ​ത​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:roadQatartemporarily closed
    News Summary - The road is temporarily closed.
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X