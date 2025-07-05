Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 5 July 2025 9:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 July 2025 9:54 AM IST

    ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ​റി കോ​ഴ്സി​ന്റെ ഫ​ലം വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ക്കും

    ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ​റി കോ​ഴ്സി​ന്റെ ഫ​ലം വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ക്കും
    ദോ​ഹ: 2024-25 അ​ധ്യ​യ​ന വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ​റി സ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഫി​ക്ക​റ്റ് കോ​ഴ്സി​ന്റെ ആ​ദ്യ റൗ​ണ്ട് ഫ​ലം ജൂ​ലൈ 10 വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ, ഉ​ന്ന​ത വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വെ​ബ്‌​സൈ​റ്റ് വ​ഴി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഫ​ലം പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കാം: https://www.edu.gov.qa/en/.

    Girl in a jacket

