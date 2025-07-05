Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 5 July 2025 9:54 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 5 July 2025 9:54 AM IST
ജനറൽ സെക്കൻഡറി കോഴ്സിന്റെ ഫലം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിക്കുംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - The results of the General Secondary Course will be announced on Thursday.
ദോഹ: 2024-25 അധ്യയന വർഷത്തേക്കുള്ള ജനറൽ സെക്കൻഡറി സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് കോഴ്സിന്റെ ആദ്യ റൗണ്ട് ഫലം ജൂലൈ 10 വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്കുശേഷം പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കുമെന്ന് വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ, ഉന്നത വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.
മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്റെ വെബ്സൈറ്റ് വഴി വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് ഫലം പരിശോധിക്കാം: https://www.edu.gov.qa/en/.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story