    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 21 April 2024 3:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 April 2024 3:29 AM GMT

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി ഉ​പ​ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി​യു​മാ​യി പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി

    UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Aldhani
    യു.​എ.​ഇ ദേ​ശീ​യ സു​ര​ക്ഷ ഉ​പ​ദേ​ഷ്ടാ​വ് ശൈ​ഖ് താ​നു​ൻ ബി​ൻ സാ​യി​ദ് അ​ൽ ന​ഹ്യാ​നെ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ശൈ​ഖ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ദോ​ഹ: അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി ഉ​പ​ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി​യും യു.​എ.​ഇ ദേ​ശീ​യ സു​ര​ക്ഷ ഉ​പ​ദേ​ഷ്ടാ​വു​മാ​യ ശൈ​ഖ് താ​നു​ൻ ബി​ൻ സാ​യി​ദ് അ​ൽ ന​ഹ്യാ​നും ഖ​ത്ത​ർ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ ശൈ​ഖ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി​യും ദോ​ഹ​യി​ൽ കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി. വി​വി​ധ വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി ഉ​പ​ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി ദോ​ഹ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഇ​രു രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ത​മ്മി​ലെ ഉ​ഭ​യ​ക​ക്ഷി ബ​ന്ധ​വും, മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ​യും അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര ത​ല​ത്തി​ലെ​യും വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളും കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:Qatar Prime MinisterAbu Dhabi Vice Chancellor
    News Summary - The Prime Minister held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor of Abu Dhabi
