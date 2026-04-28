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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightനജ്മയിലെ തീപിടിത്തം...
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    Posted On
    date_range 28 April 2026 9:36 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 April 2026 9:36 PM IST

    നജ്മയിലെ തീപിടിത്തം നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കി

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    ദോഹ: ദോഹയിലെ അൽ നജ്മയിൽ ഒഴിഞ്ഞ സ്ഥലത്തുണ്ടായ തീപിടിത്തം സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കി. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ടായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. പ്രദേശത്തുണ്ടായിരുന്ന നിർമാണ സാമഗ്രികൾക്കും അവശിഷ്ടങ്ങൾക്കും തീപിടിച്ചു.

    വിവരമറിഞ്ഞ് സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ തീ അണക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. സംഭവത്തിൽ ആർക്കും പരിക്കേറ്റിട്ടില്ലെന്ന് ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.

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