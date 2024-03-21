Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 21 March 2024 5:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 March 2024 5:52 AM GMT

    കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ മാ​റ്റ​ത്തി​ന് തു​ട​ക്കം

    climate change
    ദോ​ഹ: ന​വം​ബ​ർ-​ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ മാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച ത​ണു​പ്പു​കാ​ലം അ​വ​സാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ പ്ര​കാ​രം ശൈ​ത്യ​കാ​ലം അ​വ​സാ​നി​ച്ച്, മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 20ഓ​ടെ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് വ​സ​ന്ത​കാ​ലം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ പ​ക​ലും രാ​ത്രി​യും തു​ല്യ​മാ​വു​ക​യും ക്ര​മാ​നു​ഗ​ത​മാ​യ സ​മ​യ​വ്യ​ത്യാ​സ​ത്തോ​ടെ ജൂ​ണി​ൽ ചൂ​ട് വ​ർ​ധി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:climate changeweather
