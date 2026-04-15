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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightതലശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശി...
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    Posted On
    date_range 15 April 2026 2:23 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 April 2026 2:23 PM IST

    തലശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    തലശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    ദോഹ: അർബുദ ബാധിതനായി ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന കണ്ണൂർ തലശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. തലശ്ശേരി കോടിയേരി ഈങ്ങയില്‍ പീടിക കോറോത്ത് പരേതനായ പറമ്പത്ത് അബൂബക്കറിന്‍റെയും കോറോത്ത് റാബിയയുടെയും മകന്‍ അഷ്റഫ് (44) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ദോഹയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന അഷ്റഫ് ബുധനാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെയാണ് മരിച്ചത്. അൽമനാ കമ്പനിയിലെ ജീവനക്കാരനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ഷാഹിദ. മക്കള്‍: ആയിഷ ആലിയ, ഫാത്തിമ ഷസ്ന, ഐസ മറിയം. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അബ്സി, സുഹ്റ, ഷമീമ, തസ്നി.

    20 വർഷത്തോളമായി ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസിയായ അഷ്റഫ് തലശ്ശേരി വെൽഫെയർ അസോസിയേഷൻ ഭാരവാഹിയുമാണ്. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി ഇന്ന് വൈകീട്ട് അബൂ ഹമൂറിൽ ഖബറടക്കും.

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    TAGS:Death NewsMalayali death
    News Summary - Thalassery native passes away in Doha
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