Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightസ​മ്മ​ർ...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jun 2024 4:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jun 2024 4:25 AM GMT

    സ​മ്മ​ർ എ​ൻ​വ​യ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റ് ക്ല​ബ് നാ​ളെ മു​ത​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    ദോ​ഹ: വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി അ​വ​ബോ​ധം ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യെ​ന്ന ല​ക്ഷ്യ​ത്തോ​ടെ പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി, കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വ്യ​തി​യാ​ന മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​ദ്യ ‘സ​മ്മ​ർ എ​ൻ​​വ​യ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റ് ക്ല​ബ്’ ക്യാ​മ്പ് ജൂ​ൺ 30 മു​ത​ൽ ജൂ​ലൈ 18 വ​രെ ന​ട​ക്കും. വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന വി​വി​ധ ശി​ൽ​പ​ശാ​ല​ക​ളും പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും ക്യാ​മ്പി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ന​ട​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:campSummer Environment Club
    News Summary - Summer Environment Club
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick