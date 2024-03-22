Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 22 March 2024 7:04 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 March 2024 7:04 AM GMT

    സ്റ്റു​ഡ​ന്റ്സ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ ബു​ക്ക് ബാ​ങ്ക് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    ദോ​ഹ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളി​ൽ പു​തി​യ അ​ധ്യ​യ​ന വ​ർ​ഷം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി സ്റ്റു​ഡ​ന്റ്സ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ന്ന ബു​ക്ക് ബാ​ങ്ക് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​മാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. മ​ൻ​സൂ​റ​യി​ലെ സി.​ഐ.​സി ഹാ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ബു​ക്കു​ക​ളു​ടെ ശേ​ഖ​ര​ണ​വും വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 23 വ​രെ പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ശേ​ഖ​ര​ണ​വും 23 മു​ത​ൽ 26 വ​രെ വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം 4.30 മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി 9.30 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന സ​മ​യം. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 55359190 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക.

    TAGS:Qatar NewsStudents India Book Bank
