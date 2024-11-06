Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Nov 2024 6:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Nov 2024 6:02 AM GMT

    സ്റ്റു​ഡ​ന്റ്സ് ക​പ്പ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്

    Students Cup Football Championship
    വ​ക്റ ശാ​ന്തി​നി​കേ​ത​ൻ മ​ദ്റ​സ സ്റ്റു​ഡ​ന്റ്സ് ക​പ്പ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ദോ​ഹ: വ​ക്റ ശാ​ന്തി​നി​കേ​ത​ൻ മ​ദ്റ​സ സ്റ്റു​ഡ​ന്റ്സ് ക​പ്പ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ന് തു​ട​ക്കം കു​റി​ച്ചു. ശാ​ന്തി​നി​കേ​ത​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ അ​ഡ്മി​നി​സ്ട്രേ​റ്റ​ർ വി.​എ​ൻ. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഹ​മീ​ദ് കി​ക്കോ​ഫ് നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    പി.​ടി.​എ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​സ്ഹ​ർ അ​ലി, പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ എം.​ടി. ആ​ദം, വൈ​സ് പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് സാ​ലി​ഹ്, അ​സി. ഹെ​ഡ് ബോ​യ് ദാ​വൂ​ദ് താ​സീ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​നു​ഗ​മി​ച്ചു. പി. ​ന​ബീ​ൽ, എം. ​സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ, ഹു​ബൈ​ബ്, പി.​വി. നി​സാ​ർ, പി. ​അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Qatar newsStudents Cup Football Championship
