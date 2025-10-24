Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightശാ​ന്തി​നി​കേ​ത​ൻ...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Oct 2025 7:20 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Oct 2025 7:20 AM IST

    ശാ​ന്തി​നി​കേ​ത​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ശാ​ന്തി​നി​കേ​ത​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ദോ​ഹ: അ​ടു​ത്ത അ​ധ്യ​യ​ന വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ മോ​ണി​ങ്, ഈ​വ​നി​ങ് സെ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള കെ.​ജി-1 മു​ത​ൽ 12ാം ക്ലാ​സ് വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി ശാ​ന്തി​നി​കേ​ത​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ന​വം​ബ​ർ ഒ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സ്കൂ​ളി​ന്റെ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റാ​യ https://www.sisqatar.info/ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച് അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കാം. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്: ഇ ​മെ​യി​ൽ: admissions@sisqatar.info, ഫോ​ൺ : 44151524.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:studentregistrationQatarShantiniketan Indian School
    News Summary - Student registration begins at Shantiniketan Indian School
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X