Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 24 Oct 2025 7:20 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 Oct 2025 7:20 AM IST
ശാന്തിനികേതൻ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂളിൽ വിദ്യാർഥി രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ ആരംഭിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Student registration begins at Shantiniketan Indian School
Listen to this Article
ദോഹ: അടുത്ത അധ്യയന വർഷത്തിൽ മോണിങ്, ഈവനിങ് സെഷനുകളിലേക്കുള്ള കെ.ജി-1 മുതൽ 12ാം ക്ലാസ് വരെയുള്ള വിദ്യാർഥി രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ ആരംഭിച്ചതായി ശാന്തിനികേതൻ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
ഓൺലൈൻ രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ നവംബർ ഒന്നു മുതൽ ആരംഭിക്കും. രക്ഷിതാക്കൾക്ക് സ്കൂളിന്റെ ഔദ്യോഗിക വെബ്സൈറ്റായ https://www.sisqatar.info/ സന്ദർശിച്ച് അപേക്ഷകൾ സമർപ്പിക്കാം. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: ഇ മെയിൽ: admissions@sisqatar.info, ഫോൺ : 44151524.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story