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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 4 Jun 2026 7:27 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 Jun 2026 7:27 AM IST
വാരാന്ത്യത്തിൽ ശക്തമായ കാറ്റിന് സാധ്യതtext_fields
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News Summary - Strong winds possible over the weekend
ദോഹ: വാരാന്ത്യത്തിൽ ശക്തമായ കാറ്റിന് സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന് മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്. വെള്ളി, ശനി ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ ഖത്തറിൽ വടക്കുപടിഞ്ഞാറൻ കാറ്റ് ശക്തമാകാൻ സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന് സിവിൽ ഏവിയേഷൻ അതോറിറ്റിക്ക് കീഴിലുള്ള ഖത്തർ കാലാവസ്ഥാ വിഭാഗം അറിയിച്ചു.
ശക്തമായ കാറ്റ് മൂലം പൊടിപടലങ്ങൾ ഉയരാനും, ഇത് ചില പ്രദേശങ്ങളിൽ കാഴ്ചപരിധി കുറക്കാനും കാരണമായേക്കാം. ഈ കാലയളവിൽ കടൽയാത്രക്കാർക്കുള്ള മുന്നറിയിപ്പുകൾ തുടരും.
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