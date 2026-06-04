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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightവാ​രാ​ന്ത്യ​ത്തി​ൽ...
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    Posted On
    date_range 4 Jun 2026 7:27 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Jun 2026 7:27 AM IST

    വാ​രാ​ന്ത്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ കാ​റ്റി​ന് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

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    ജാ​ഗ്ര​താ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം
    വാ​രാ​ന്ത്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ കാ​റ്റി​ന് സാ​ധ്യ​ത
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    ദോ​ഹ: വാ​രാ​ന്ത്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ കാ​റ്റി​ന് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ്. വെ​ള്ളി, ശ​നി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ വ​ട​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ കാ​റ്റ് ശ​ക്ത​മാ​കാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് സി​വി​ൽ ഏ​വി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​ക്ക് കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള ഖ​ത്ത​ർ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ കാ​റ്റ് മൂ​ലം പൊ​ടി​പ​ട​ല​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​യ​രാ​നും, ഇ​ത് ചി​ല പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ കാ​ഴ്ച​പ​രി​ധി കു​റ​ക്കാ​നും കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​യേ​ക്കാം. ഈ ​കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ൽ ക​ട​ൽ​യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കു​ള്ള മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പു​ക​ൾ തു​ട​രും.

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