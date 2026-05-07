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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഖത്തറിൽ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ...
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    Posted On
    date_range 7 May 2026 7:22 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 May 2026 7:22 AM IST

    ഖത്തറിൽ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ കാ​റ്റി​ന് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

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    ഖത്തറിൽ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ കാ​റ്റി​ന് സാ​ധ്യ​ത
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    ദോ​ഹ: വാ​രാ​ന്ത്യ​ത്തി​ൽ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തു​ട​നീ​ളം ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ വ​ട​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ കാ​റ്റി​ന് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്രം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    കാ​റ്റി​ന്റെ വേ​ഗ​ത വ​ർ​ധി​ക്കാ​നും ചി​ല​യി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ കാ​ഴ്ച​പ​രി​ധി കു​റ​യു​ന്ന രീ​തി​യി​ൽ പൊ​ടി​ക്കാ​റ്റ് വീ​ശാ​നും സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ട്. കാ​ഴ്ച​പ​രി​ധി കു​റ​യാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ള്ള​തി​നാ​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണം.

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    TAGS:possibleStrong windsgulfqatar​
    News Summary - Strong winds possible
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