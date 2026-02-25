Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 25 Feb 2026 7:12 AM IST
Updated On 25 Feb 2026 7:12 AM IST
News Summary - Strong winds possible
ദോഹ: ബുധൻ, വ്യാഴം ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ ശക്തമായ വടക്കുപടിഞ്ഞാറൻ കാറ്റിന് സാധ്യതയെന്ന് കാലാവസ്ഥ വിഭാഗത്തിന്റെ മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്.
ശക്തമായ കാറ്റ് വീശുന്നതുമൂലം പൊടിപടലങ്ങൾ ഉയരുമെന്നും ഇത് കാഴ്ചപരിധി കുറയാൻ ഇടയാക്കുമെന്നും കാലാവസ്ഥ വിഭാഗം വിശദീകരിച്ചു. ഈ കാലയളവിൽ സമുദ്ര മുന്നറിയിപ്പുകളും പ്രാബല്യത്തിലുണ്ടാകുമെന്ന് കാലാവസ്ഥ വിഭാഗം അറിയിച്ചു.
