Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Feb 2026 7:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Feb 2026 7:12 AM IST

    ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ കാ​റ്റി​ന് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

    ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ കാ​റ്റി​ന് സാ​ധ്യ​ത
    ദോ​ഹ: ബു​ധ​ൻ, വ്യാ​ഴം ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ വ​ട​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ കാ​റ്റി​ന് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ്.

    ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ കാ​റ്റ് വീ​ശു​ന്ന​തു​മൂ​ലം പൊ​ടി​പ​ട​ല​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​യ​രു​മെ​ന്നും ഇ​ത് കാ​ഴ്ച​പ​രി​ധി കു​റ​യാ​ൻ ഇ​ട​യാ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വി​ഭാ​ഗം വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. ഈ ​കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ൽ സ​മു​ദ്ര മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പു​ക​ളും പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

