Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightസ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്സ്​ ഡേ:...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Feb 2024 5:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Feb 2024 5:09 AM GMT

    സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്സ്​ ഡേ: ​സൗ​ജ​ന്യ ക്യാ​മ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Medical Camp
    cancel
    camera_alt

    Representational Image

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ദേ​ശീ​യ കാ​യി​ക ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് രി​സാ​ല സ്​​റ്റ​ഡി സ​ർ​ക്കി​ൾ (ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​സി) വ​ക്റ​യി​ലെ ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റ​റു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. അ​ബൂ ഹ​മൂ​ർ ഇ​റാ​നി​യ​ൻ സ്​​കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​വ് 24ന്റെ ​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ പ​രി​ര​ക്ഷ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നാ​യി മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്. പ്ര​വാ​സി മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​പു​റ​മേ വി​വി​ധ ദേ​ശ​ക്കാ​രാ​യ മു​ന്നൂ​റോ​ളം പേ​ർ ചെ​ക്ക​പ്പി​നാ​യി കൗ​ണ്ട​ർ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Sports dayFree medical campQatar News
    News Summary - sports day free medical camp
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X